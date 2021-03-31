Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 119,665 shares.The stock last traded at $57.55 and had previously closed at $56.30.

KROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,741,916.79. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,484 shares of company stock worth $4,082,063.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

