Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Kesko Oyj stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 1,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,792. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63. Kesko Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,200 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

