KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $19.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,691,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after buying an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,519,149 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $7,118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 646,310 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

