Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

KGSPY stock traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

