Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of KIGRY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,263. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Analyst Recommendations for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit