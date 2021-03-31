Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of KIGRY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,263. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

