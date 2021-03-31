Kleros Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $53.64 million and $1.82 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.0884 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028914 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,144,476 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.