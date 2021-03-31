Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,241,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kopin were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Kopin by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $51,150.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,205,914. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $817.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

