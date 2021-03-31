Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,159 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.23. The stock had a trading volume of 301,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,759,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

