Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 586,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,457,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,943,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,613,130 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.