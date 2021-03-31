Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes $661,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $207.37. The company had a trading volume of 233,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,909. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.77 and its 200 day moving average is $190.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

