Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes $914,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $365.72. The stock had a trading volume of 110,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,391. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $366.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

