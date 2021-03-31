Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. AT&T makes up 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. 904,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.