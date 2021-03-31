Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,924,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

