Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.40

Mar 31st, 2021

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 93 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

About Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

