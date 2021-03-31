LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LafargeHolcim has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

