Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 329 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 219.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Visa were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Visa stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.76. The company had a trading volume of 178,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $415.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.35 and a 200 day moving average of $206.71. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.