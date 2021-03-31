Laffer Tengler Investments Buys Shares of 850 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Professional Planning bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $105,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $14.28 on Wednesday, hitting $326.24. 116,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,880. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.38 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.86.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

