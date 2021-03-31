Laffer Tengler Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Laffer Tengler Investments trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in American Express were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

AXP stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 65,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.