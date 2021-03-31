Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 1,365 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laffer Tengler Investments trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $4,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.40. 263,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,933,871. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.96. The company has a market capitalization of $336.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

