Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 898 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Laffer Tengler Investments decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 945,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,176,000 after acquiring an additional 506,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.69.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $307.44. The company had a trading volume of 166,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,445. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $305.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.80.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.