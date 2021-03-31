Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.24, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,840. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $1,900,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

