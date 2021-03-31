Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Makes New $292,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 353,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,871,582. The company has a market capitalization of $259.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

