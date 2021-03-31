Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $195.00 at KeyCorp

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $177.65 on Monday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.99.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

