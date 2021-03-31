Levolution Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $191,860.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and $191,860.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00046557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.57 or 0.00639201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00067360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

LEVL is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,625,996 coins. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.