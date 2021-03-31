Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5,035.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 187,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,695,000 after purchasing an additional 183,860 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.89. 6,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.76 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

