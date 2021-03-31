Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) Short Interest Update

Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lode-Star Mining stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Lode-Star Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
About Lode-Star Mining
Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Lode-Star Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lode-Star Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.