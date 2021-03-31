Loop Capital Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

DRI stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.67 and a 200 day moving average of $121.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -151.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,667. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

