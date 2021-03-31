LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 222.3 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of LPKFF remained flat at $$26.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

