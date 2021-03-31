LPL Financial LLC Acquires 119,461 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 320.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,461 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.66% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

