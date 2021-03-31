LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,692 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKL opened at $168.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.73 and its 200 day moving average is $138.26. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

