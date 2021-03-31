LPL Financial LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,513 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,272,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.