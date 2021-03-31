LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,623,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.
In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.