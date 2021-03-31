LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,997 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,272,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after acquiring an additional 48,099 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,121,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:NUMG opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.