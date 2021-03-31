LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tetra Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.17. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

