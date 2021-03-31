LPL Financial LLC Sells 143 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

