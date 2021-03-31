Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.30-6.45 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.09 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.76.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.09.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

