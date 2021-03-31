Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

