Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee Sells 18,580 Shares

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 18,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,208,257.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 26th, David Lawee sold 203,607 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $13,269,068.19.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $19,774,312.56.
  • On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $39,742,256.65.
  • On Wednesday, March 17th, David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $28,399,903.95.
  • On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01.
  • On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $37,593,524.01.
  • On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $35,314,109.40.
  • On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,027,474.00.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

