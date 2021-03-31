MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800,000 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the February 28th total of 17,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MannKind by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 336,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,774. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $968.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

