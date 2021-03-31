MAPS (MAPS) One Day Volume Tops $1.39 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. One MAPS coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002138 BTC on exchanges. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $79.09 million and $1.39 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAPS has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028838 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

