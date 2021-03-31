Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153,700 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

MPC opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.