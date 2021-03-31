Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 12,739 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $139.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

