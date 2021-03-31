Mariner LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Corning by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $44.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.