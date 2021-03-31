Mariner LLC Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $337,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11,411.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

