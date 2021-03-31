Mariner LLC Sells 3,152 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of BE stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,980.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

