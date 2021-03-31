Mark A. J. Cropper Buys 2,330 Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Mark A. J. Cropper acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,795 ($35,007.84).

Shares of CRPR opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.37) on Wednesday. James Cropper PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 650 ($8.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,470 ($19.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.11 million and a P/E ratio of 32.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,052.19.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

