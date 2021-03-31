Mark Daniels Sells 377 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $43,125.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,790.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $82,150.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 24th, Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $83,272.20.
  • On Thursday, February 4th, Mark Daniels sold 668 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $127,935.36.
  • On Thursday, January 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $60,704.54.
  • On Monday, January 25th, Mark Daniels sold 905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $174,665.00.

TWST stock traded up $14.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.89. The company had a trading volume of 130,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.41.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

