Mark G. Parker Sells 114,094 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NKE opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.