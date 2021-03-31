McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Earnings Results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

MKC traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $89.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,347. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

