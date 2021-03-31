McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.46. 152,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,000. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $231.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.86 and a 200 day moving average of $215.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

